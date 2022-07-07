GE commissions 180MW Bajoli Holi hydropower project in India

GE Renewable Energy’s Hydropower business has commissioned the 180MW Bajoli Holi Project in India. Credit: GE Renewable Energy.

GE Renewable Energy’s Hydropower business, part of GE Power India, has commissioned the 180MW Bajoli Holi Project in India.

Built on the river Ravi in Himachal Pradesh, the run-of-the-river power facility features more than 16km of head race tunnel.

The hydropower facility is equipped with three power generating units, each with 60MW of capacity, and has been generating electricity since it was linked to the grid.

The Bajoli Holi Project was awarded in March 2015, with GE Hydro Solutions responsible for design, engineering, supply, transportation and other aspects of the project.

GE Renewable Energy Hydro Solutions Asia, China and India regional general manager Brian Selby said: “It gives us immense pleasure to announce that the 180MW Bajoli Holi Project has been commissioned despite a series of challenges created by the pandemic.

“In the face of lockdown restrictions in the last year, the site team persevered and continued the erection and commissioning activities by diligently monitoring and implementing precautionary measures and administrative controls.”

The hydropower facility supplies 94% of the energy required by the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), while the remaining 6% of the airport’s energy requirement is met by on-site solar power plants.

Indira Gandhi International Airport has now become the country’s first airport to run entirely on hydropower and solar power.

DIAL is a joint venture of GMR Group, the Airports Authority of India, Fraport and Eraman Malaysia.

GMR Energy CEO Sanjay Barde said: “We wholeheartedly appreciate the GE Hydro Solutions team and their enormous efforts to bring this project to fruition.

“The immense hard work put in by them to commission all three units within 11 days of water availability while adhering to all quality and safety norms is commendable.

“We look forward to similar and even more enriching partnerships with GE to further our mutual vision.”

In May this year, GE Renewable Energy secured a contract to carry out technological upgrades at the 14GW Itaipu hydropower plant in Brazil.