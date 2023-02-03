The turbine blades will be locally manufactured by GE’s subsidiary, LM Wind Power. Credit: General Electric.

GE Renewable Energy has secured a contract from Spanish energy company Repsol to install wind turbines at six wind farms in Aragon, Spain.

Under the contract, GE will supply 22 wind turbines, each with 6.1MW of capacity.

The turbines will be installed across at the Delta II cluster, which comprises the Santa Cruz I, Amp, II and III, and San Isidro I and II projects.

These six wind farms have a combined capacity of 133MW and will be able to meet the energy requirements of 100,000 homes.

GE will manufacture the turbine blades locally through its subsidiary, LM Wind Power, which operates from Ponferrada (León) and Castellón in Spain.

The wind turbine towers will also be produced in Spain, but the nacelles will be imported from Salzbergen, Germany.

GE Renewable Energy Onshore Wind International chief commercial officer Gilan Sabatier said: “Our sincere gratitude to Repsol for their trust in our technology for this flagship project.

“We are very proud to contribute to the development of the wind industry in Spain and specifically in the region of Aragon.

“This project further reinforces our position in one of the largest wind markets in Europe and is a testimony to our ability to support our European customers in the energy transition.”

GE already has a presence in the Spanish market, having installed 400MW capacity with Repsol in the country to date.

With 860MW of total capacity, the Delta II project is the largest renewable project in Repsol’s current development pipeline.

Repsol Europe and Latin America Low Carbon Generation COO Enrique Pedrosa said: “This new agreement with GE Renewable Energy is a further step towards meeting our ambitious goal of reaching 6GW of renewables by 2025 and 20GW by 2030.

“Renewables are key to Repsol’s decarbonisation strategy, which has set itself the challenge of becoming a net-zero emissions company by 2050.”