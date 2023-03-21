The Alexandroupolis power plant is expected to come online in 2026. Credit: Copelouzos.

GE has secured a contract in Greece from Damco Energy, a Copelouzos Group company, to supply combined cycle plant equipment for a 840MW natural gas-fired power plant called Alexandroupolis.

Under the contract, GE will supply its 9HA.02 gas turbine, an STF-D650 steam turbine and a W88 generator.

It will also provide a triple pressure steam generator with reheat heat recovery (HRSG) and a Mark VIe distributed control system (DCS) software solution.

GE Gas Power Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) president and CEO Joseph Anis said: “We have been working with the Copelouzos Group for more than four years to develop a power generation project to support Greece’s commitment to a more reliable and lower carbon energy future.

“Adding capacity with new high-efficiency combined cycle power offers significant potential to substantially reduce the carbon emissions intensity of electricity generated in the country.

“This project combines GE’s turnkey expertise with our leading combined cycle power plant technology to provide more flexible, sustainable and reliable electricity to the region for years to come.”

GE will also deliver a full spectrum of services to the power plant for a period of 14 years.

The power plant is expected to come online in 2026 and the energy generated by the facility will support energy transition in Greece.

Alexandroupolis Electricity Production will finance, construct, own and operate the new power plant.

Public Power Corporation and DEPA will participate in Alexandroupolis Electricity Production, holding 51% and 29% of share capital respectively.

Damco has been nominated as the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor by Alexandroupolis Electricity Production.

Damco general manager Andreas Diamandopoulos said: “The Alexandroupolis power plant is in the crossroads of the natural gas network of the Balkan region.

“It was crucial for us to select the most advanced technology, such as GE’s 9HA.02 gas turbine, to help secure the lowest cost of conversion from gas to electricity to support Greek energy transition.

“GE’s flexible, efficient and reliable gas power generation equipment proved to be the best-suited technology to complement renewables’ growth in Greece.”