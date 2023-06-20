GE confirmed that it would no longer provide engineering services in Russia. Credit: Jonathan Weiss via Shutterstock.com.

General Electric (GE) has ceased servicing gas turbines in Russian power stations following the latest sanctions implemented by the US, the Russian newspaper Kommersant has reported.

The US Government announced the latest set of sanctions against Russia on 18 June 2023 as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues.

The new US sanctions bar US companies from offering their engineering services in Russia.

The move is expected to impact power stations with a total capacity of 5GW.

GE also confirmed that it would no longer provide engineering services in Russia. It is currently assessing the potential impact of these trade restrictions.

It is estimated that the extended sanctions could also impact the deliveries of original spare parts and may see foreign engineers refusing to conduct repair work on Russian soil.

A GE representative stated: “We’re conducting a comprehensive evaluation of the new US sanctions package’s impact on our operations in the region and are continuing our engagement with relevant authorities to ensure compliance with restrictions, regulations and legislation.”

Kommersant’s sources also hinted that the decision would lead to restricted access to technical schematics and databases, which are essential for foreign specialists conducting inspections and repairs in Russia.

In February 2023, Hitachi Energy divested its Russian business to the local management team.

The company declared that the sale was “the best option” for employees and customers in Russia.