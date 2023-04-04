Clean energy supplied by the wind facility is sufficient to power 90,000 homes in the region. Credit: Abby Anaday on Unsplash.

Google has reached a 150MW power purchase agreement (PPA) with Ørsted in the US.

Under the PPA, Google agreed to procure renewable energy from the Helena Wind Farm for the next 15 years.

Google Energy lead Sana Ouji said: “Building a 24/7 carbon-free energy portfolio requires us to blend various resources to optimise for hourly production, and that’s exactly what this project helps us accomplish.

“We’re excited to continue our partnership with Ørsted and add this wind project to our existing solar portfolio in ERCOT as we serve customers out of our Dallas cloud region.”

Located in Bee County, Texas, the wind project was commissioned in mid-2022 and has been supplying green electricity to the South ERCOT service territory.

Clean energy supplied by the facility is sufficient to power around 90,000 homes in the region.

This is the first agreement signed by the two companies in the US, and the second agreement globally.

The two agreements support Google’s push for decarbonisation, as it aims to operate all its data centres, cloud regions and offices with carbon-free energy by the end of the decade.

Ørsted Americas Origination head Monica Testa said: “As a trusted partner in providing clean energy solutions for our customers, we’re proud to support Google’s decarbonisation goals on both a regional and global scale.

“Google’s leadership in the investment of renewable energy and commitment to advancing 24/7 carbon-free energy by 2030 sets a strong example for companies across the globe and we look forward to helping them achieve that ambition.”