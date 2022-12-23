The PV farm will be equipped with more than 380,000 bifacial solar modules Credit: ib vogt GmbH.

Energy company Helen has announced the acquisition of a 206MWp solar photovoltaic (PV) project in Finland from ib vogt.

Financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.

Helen mergers and acquisition director Jenny Söderman said: “Solar power production in Finland will grow exponentially in the future. The solar power plant located in Kalanti, Uusikaupunki, is our first acquisition of a ready-to-build solar project and one of the largest in Finland.

“The industrial-scale solar power plant is an addition to our production of domestic, emission-free energy, while also increasing our energy self-sufficiency.

“Increasing the amount of electricity produced by solar power also supports our goal to be carbon neutral by 2030 and the transition towards a decentralised energy system, where energy is produced from different sources.”

Located in Kalanti, Uusikaupunki region, the solar farm is in the ready to be built stage, and the construction works at the site are slated to begin in the second quarter next year.

The PV farm will be equipped with more than 380,000 high-capacity bifacial solar modules built on a fixed-tilt substructure.

It is expected to enter commercial operation phase in late 2024, and will have the capacity to generate more than 200GWh of clean energy per year.

Once operational, clean energy generated by the solar farm will be sufficient to power approximately 28,800 households, while displacing nearly 17,600t of carbon emissions annually.

Additionally, ib vogt has agreed to provide full engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), operations and maintenance (O&M) and asset management services.

ib vogt CEO Anton Milner said: “We are delighted to work with Helen to advance their environmental objectives and support the efforts in diversifying power production for their customers.

“Many thanks to the people at Helen and all involved parties, who put a tremendous amount of effort into bringing this acquisition over the finish line with a very ambitious timeline to advance the transition toward clean energy production.”