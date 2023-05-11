Assembled electromagnetic coils that will be used in Helion’s seventh fusion prototype, Polaris. Credit: Business Wire.

Fusion energy company Helion has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Microsoft to supply electricity generated from its first fusion power plant.

The plant is expected to come online by 2028 and will generate 50MW after a one-year ramp-up period.

Helion intends to enable a future with unlimited clean electricity.

Its CEO David Kirtley stated: “This collaboration represents a significant milestone for Helion and the fusion industry as a whole.

“We are grateful for the support of a visionary company like Microsoft. We still have a lot of work to do, but we are confident in our ability to deliver the world’s first fusion power facility.”

Helion noted that Constellation will serve as the power marketer and will manage transmission for the project.

The deal to purchase clean energy is part of Microsoft’s strategy to become carbon negative by 2030.

Microsoft vice-chair and president Brad Smith stated: “We are optimistic that fusion energy can be an important technology to help the world transition to clean energy.

“Helion’s announcement supports our own long-term clean energy goals and will advance the market to establish a new, efficient method for bringing more clean energy to the grid, faster.”