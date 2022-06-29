Hitachi Energy and Petrofac to support offshore wind market

The two firms will offer grid integration and associated infrastructure services for the offshore wind market. Credit: © Hitachi Energy.

Swiss energy company Hitachi Energy and Jersey-based engineering firm Petrofac have partnered to provide grid integration and associated infrastructure services for the offshore wind market.

The two companies will offer their services to the market to expedite its energy transition, with a focus on high-voltage direct current (HVDC) and high-voltage alternating current (HVAC) solutions.

They aim to combine their technical knowledge to help decarbonise power systems to deliver clean energy.

Hitachi Energy Grid Integration business managing director Niklas Persson said: “We are delighted to collaborate with Petrofac to help meet the growing need for large-scale offshore wind generation and deliver clean renewable electricity to consumers.

“As leaders in our respective fields, this collaboration will create added value for our customers and help accelerate the energy transition.

“Our HVDC and HVAC solutions are key enablers of the transition to a global energy system that is more sustainable, flexible and secure.”

By combining Hitachi Energy’s technologies with Petrofac’s engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) capabilities for offshore platforms, the two companies aim to implement offshore wind projects efficiently.

Hitachi Energy has also established itself as a supplier of grid connection solutions for alternating current (AC) offshore wind farms.

Petrofac Engineering and Construction chief operating officer Elie Lahoud said: “Offshore wind plays a crucial role in the transition to clean, affordable energy and we’ve been successfully delivering major projects in the sector for more than a decade now.

“Hitachi Energy is well-known for its long track record in providing innovative technologies and solutions across the power grid value chain.

“We look forward to bringing our industry-leading experience and deep domain knowledge together, to benefit our customers and power millions more homes using renewable energy.”

Last April, Hitachi partnered with Atlas Renewable Energy to develop and operate utility-scale level battery energy storage systems (BESS) for its renewable projects.