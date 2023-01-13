The projects have been proposed to be built across 19 cities in Turkey. Credit: Markus Spiske / Unsplash.

UK-based solar energy firm Hive Energy has shared plans to build 4GW of solar and battery storage capacity in Turkey.

The company intends to build the projects in 30 locations across the country with an investment of around $4bn.

It has applied for clearance to develop co-located solar and battery storage projects with capacities ranging from 11MW to 230MW.

The projects have been proposed across 19 cities in Turkey, from Gaziantep in the country’s south-east to Balıkesir in the west.

Hive said that the grid capacities are expected to be given pre-licence by the first quarter of this year.

Following this, the company will begin discussions with international funds and financial institutions to attract foreign direct investment to Turkey.

Hive Energy Turkey general manager Tolga Metin said: “At Hive, we are implementing forward-thinking processes related to the projects.

“When the process advances to a certain point, we start negotiating with several funding and financial institutions.

“The UK is home to various proficient funding agencies, and as Hive Energy has ties to these funding institutions for years, we hope to quickly find suitable partners for the funding of these projects.

“Once licenses are granted in the coming months, the building process of the projects will commence.

“The capacity of current applications corresponds to 350 times more than our current installed capacity in the country.”

Hive Energy has been present in Turkey since 2015 and has completed one project in the country.

The company currently has a 26GW development pipeline across 20 countries, which includes solar, battery, wind, green hydrogen and green ammonia projects.

In January last year, it signed a co-development agreement with Public Power Solutions (PPS) and Ethical Power to develop a solar and battery asset pipeline.

The three companies aim to fund, build and manage 250MW of energy capacity over the next two years.