The wind power project will supply Hydro Høyanger and other industrial players in the region with renewable power of 1TWh. Credit: Halvor Molland/Hydro.

Norway-based energy companies Hydro, Eviny and Zephyr have teamed up to build an onshore wind project between Høyanger and Sunnfjord areas.

The proposed facility will be built an investment of between NOK3bn ($302m) and NOK4bn ($403m) with a total power production of 1TWh annually.

Hydro has experience in generating renewable energy, while Eviny, which is owned by Statkraft, is the largest power producer in Western Norway, and Zephyr has broad experience in onshore wind development.

The onshore wind farm will be owned and operated Hydro and Eviny for a long term.

Hydro Primary Production head Ola Sæter said: “This wind project is unique because the power will be supplied to Hydro Høyanger and other industrial companies in the region.

“Hydro Høyanger needs more renewable power by 2030 in order to safeguard our aluminium production and the 180 jobs in the local community.”

Once completed, the clean energy generated by the wind farm will be used by existing industry and enable new industrial development in the region.

In addition to the clean energy, the wind farm is expected to benefit Høyanger and Sunnfjord municipalities by generating yearly income and also help in local value creation during the development and operation of the wind farm.

Eviny Renewable Power executive director Olav Osvoll said: “This partnership is about industry and jobs, which is important for us as a local and publicly owned company. The most important thing is the host municipalities get back value from the project.

“We are now looking forward to a good dialogue with Høyanger and Sunnfjord about the project. Local support is an absolute requirement for the realization of the project. This is very important and we want to adjust the final project based on local needs.”