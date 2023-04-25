A group of companies in Germany are investing heavily into the future of the country’s hydrogen infrastructure Credit: r.classen via Shutterstock.

A group of seven German energy firms are collaborating to build 10GW of green hydrogen generation capacity by 2030. The deal aligns with Germany’s hydrogen targets for the same period.

The firms, including steel magnate Salzgitter and the German wing of oil and gas giant BP, announced the deal with the aim of replacing gas-based “grey” hydrogen with solar and wind-based “green” hydrogen in German heavy industry. In Germany, gas distributors Nowega and Thyssengas, oil firm NWO, energy company Uniper will join the group as well as Dutch gas supplier Gasunie.

The project is centred around Germany’s only deep-sea port at Wilhelmshaven. It will see the location become the centre of hydrogen production in the country. Gasunie and Thyssengas have already applied for EU funding to facilitate the construction of a hydrogen link between Wilhelmshaven and Cologne. Several large chemical companies, including INEOS have their German bases in the city, which facilitate easier access to the chemical.

Uniper and BP have also asked the EU about funding for ammonia imports in order to aid the project. Ammonia can act as a carrier for hydrogen that has greater stability and energy-density for easier storage. Nowega and NWO will both contribute existing pipeline infrastructure from their respective grids to the project.

Diagram illustrating the proposed hydrogen links

Germany betting on hydrogen

For their part, Salzgitter has already placed their eggs in the hydrogen basket. The German government has already granted over $1bn to one of the firms, Salzgitter, for the proliferation of green hydrogen in their steel manufacturing process. The intent for the hydrogen link to go ahead showcases Germany’s commitment to entrenching green hydrogen in their heavy industries.

More than $5bn has already been pledged to help form Wilhemshaven into a green energy infrastructure hub. Ørsted, Wintershall Dea and Eon have already pledged funds for the area as part of the Energy Hub Port Wilhelmshaven project. Wintershall alone has pledged $1bn across two projects. The town too will become the home of a power link to the UK. The link under the North Sea will guarantee the traffic of 1.4GW of electricity.