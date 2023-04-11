The two new facilities will generate clean energy to power over one million households. Credit: IberBlue Wind.

IberBlue Wind, the developer of offshore ﬂoating wind farm projects, has announced the development of two projects with 1.96GW installed capacity off the coasts of Spain and Portugal.

The two facilities, Juan Sebastián Elcano and Creoula, will be developed offshore from Pontevedra and Viana do Castelo.

Juan Sebastián Elcano, a 522MW offshore facility, will feature 29 wind turbines with 18MW capacity each, while Creoula will have 80 turbines with 18MW each, a total installed capacity of more than 1.4GW.

The project will cover an area of 413 square kilometres and will be located between 20km and 40 km from the coast.

IberBlue noted that the 109 wind turbines in the two new facilities will together generate sufficient clean energy to power over one million households.

Construction and maintenance of Juan Sebastián Elcano and Creoula are expected to cost over €4bn and to create over 5,000 jobs.

The two projects are expected to benefit both Spain and Portugal, reducing energy prices across the two nations, which operate as one within the Iberian electricity market.

IberBlue Wind vice-president Adrián de Andrés said: “It is very exciting to develop cross-border floating offshore wind projects and to collaborate with both the Portuguese and Spanish governments on this positive opportunity for both countries.

“We have already engaged with both authorities when we presented our projects to the Spanish and Portuguese authorities, and we look forward to continued engagement.”