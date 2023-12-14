Green energy company Ignitis Renewables and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) have won Estonia’s first offshore wind auction for the Liivi 2 sea area in Estonia.
The 115km² maritime area is north-west of Ruhnu Island on Estonia’s Baltic Sea coast. It will have a total capacity of 1.4GW.
The offshore wind facility will come online after 2030.
Ignitis Group CEO Darius Maikštėnas stated: “This is the second offshore wind tender secured by Ignitis Renewables in the Baltic States.
“By winning, Ignitis Group achieves its strategic goal of securing a second offshore wind development project in our home market, which is a substantial step towards our overall objective to achieve 4–5GW of installed green and flexible capacities by 2030.”
Maikštėnas added that emerging as a winning bidder is yet another significant milestone in the Baltic region’s energy transition.
CIP partner and growth markets funds head Ole Kjems Sørensen stated: “With today’s announcement, we are taking an important step in expanding our presence in the Baltic states, a core market of CIP’s growth market funds.
“We believe this project could be a cornerstone investment in Estonia’s transformation into a sustainable, long-term European green energy hub.”
Earlier in 2023, Ignitis Renewables and CIP reached an agreement to collaborate on offshore wind opportunities in Estonia and Latvia.
The alliance combines Ignitis Renewables’ leading market position in the Baltic region and CIP’s expertise in global offshore wind.
The two intend to become active and long-term partners for the energy transition in the Baltic region.
In October 2023, Ignitis Renewables and Ocean Winds were selected by Lithuania’s National Energy Regulatory Council to build a 700MW wind farm.