First turbines are installed at SSE’s Viking Energy wind farm. Credit: SSE plc.

The first wind turbines have been installed at SSE Renewables’ 443MW Viking Energy wind farm in the Shetland Islands, Scotland.

The first turbine was installed at South Midfield, west of Kergord, and was followed by the second turbine at Riven Hill, in North Nesting, near Laxo.

The third turbine is expected to be installed at Scar Quilse in the North Nesting section of the wind farm’s site.

This wind farm will be powered by 103 of Vestas’ V117 turbines running in 4.3MW power mode.

When completed, the Viking Energy wind farm is expected to generate enough clean electricity to power up to 475,098 Scottish homes while saving 500,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

Each of the turbines has a tip height of 155m, which includes a hub height of 96.5m for the nacelle and the blades with a length of 57m each.

The turbine components were installed in February this year. Along with the two turbines, more than 27 of the tower base sections were installed across the site.

Turbine components are being transported from Lerwick Port and are expected to arrive until this July.

All the turbines are expected to be installed this year, with the wind farm anticipated to begin operations by next autumn.

SSE Renewables onshore renewables development and construction director Heather Donald said: “The installation of the first turbines at Viking Wind Farm is not only an exciting step forward in the project, but by reaching this milestone, it underlines our strategy to lead the transition to a net-zero future through the world-class development, construction and operation of renewable power assets.”