Officials of BadaEnergy and KEPCO E&C at the contract signing. Credit: BadaEnergy.

BadaEnergy, a joint venture between Corio Generation, TotalEnergies and SK Ecoplant, has selected KEPCO E&C to provide front-end engineering design (FEED) services for the onshore power supply to the 504MW Gray Whale 3 floating wind farm.

Gray Whale 3 will be located offshore South Korea, between 60km and 70km from Onsan Port in the city of Ulsan.

It is one of three wind farms with a total power generating capacity of 1.5GW being developed by BadaEnergy.

KEPCO E&C will provide FEED services for the project’s onshore cable route and substations.

BadaEnergy stated: “We are delighted that KEPCO E&C, which has a high level of FEED capability, provides the FEED of the onshore power supply system for Gray Whale 3. We look forward to KEPCO E&C successfully carrying out the service and to showcasing the synergy between the two parties internally and externally.”

KEPCO E&C stated: “Grid connections are instrumental for large-scale offshore wind projects. We will actively support BadaEnergy to successfully implement the Gray Whale 3 with our experiences in designing lots of power plants and power systems.”

In August 2022, Corio Generation and TotalEnergies chose a consortium of Technip Energies, Subsea 7 and Samkang M&T to provide FEED services for the wind farm.

The contract covers engineering for a floater, mooring and inter-array cable, in collaboration with a wind turbine supplier.

In October 2022, Doris and Hyundai Heavy Industries were selected to provide FEED services to the floating units, including the design, procurement and installation of the floaters and their station-keeping systems.