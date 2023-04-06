The Kaskasi wind farm is equipped with 38 wind turbines. Credit: Group.

Two German companies, Lidl and Kaufland, have reached a 10-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with RWE Supply & Trading.

From 2028, Lidl and Kaufland have agreed to procure 250 million kilowatt hours of renewable energy annually.

The clean energy will be delivered from the Kaskasi offshore wind farm in the German North Sea, which began its operations last month.

Located around 35km off the shore of the German island of Heligoland, the Kaskasi wind farm is equipped with 38 wind turbines with an installed capacity of 342MW.

RWE Supply & Trading Commodity Solutions head Hendrik Niebaum said: “We are happy to be supporting Lidl and Kaufland with their ambitious climate targets.

“Our partnership with the companies of Schwarz Group demonstrates how our energy solutions can help protect the environment in all sectors of the economy.”

The agreement will help the two companies move towards attaining their climate goals.

With this PPA, the retail divisions of Schwarz Group have become the first corporate customers to receive green energy from the Kaskasi wind farm.

Schwarz Beschaffung executive vice-president Jörg Siegel said: “The partnership with RWE Supply & Trading represents an innovative component of our energy strategy.

“Such PPAs encourage the provision of additional green energy capacities, thus underscoring how serious we are about our commitment to the environment.

“With their climate targets, the companies of Schwarz Group are contributing to the Paris Agreement and helping to limit global warming to 1.5 °C.”