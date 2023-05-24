The solar farm is powered by 377,000 solar panels. Credit: Lightsource bp Renewable Energy Investments.

Renewable energy developer Lightsource bp has begun commercial operations at its 152.5MW Bellflower solar project in Henry and Rush counties in the US state of Indiana.

Lightsource bp invested $169m in the project’s development and construction.

The solar project is supported by a virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with Verizon for the energy generated from the project.

The VPPA was made in January 2021, paving the way for the solar project’s construction.

Verizon global supply chain and sourcing senior vice-president and chief sustainability officer James Gowen stated: “Verizon is committed to protecting our planet by supporting the production of renewable energy and the transition to a greener US energy grid. The renewable energy produced by the Bellflower solar project will help us achieve net-zero operational emissions by 2035.”

The power generated from the solar farm is equivalent to powering 26,800 average US homes with clean energy.

During its 25-year lifetime, the project is expected to generate $30m in property taxes and $2.4m from the annual operations budget, which will be spent in the region.

Its construction phase created more than 350 temporary jobs.

California-based SOLV Energy secured the engineering, procurement and construction contract for the project.

The company installed 377,000 solar panels manufactured by First Solar, along with solar trackers from Array Technologies.

The solar farm will offset 202,000 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions each year while improving air quality and supporting Verizon to become carbon neutral in its operations by 2035.

Lightsource bp Americas CEO Kevin Smith stated: “The Bellflower project is a great example of our commitment to responsible solar development in action. Beyond delivering clean, affordable and reliable energy, Lightsource bp has a deep commitment to maximising the sustainable benefits of our solar projects for communities, protecting ecosystems and improving biodiversity.”