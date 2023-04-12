The solar project has long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) in place. Credit: Michael Förtsch on Unsplash.

US-based renewable developer Longroad Energy has agreed to divest its 108MWdc (83MWac) Foxhound Solar project to Dominion Energy.

Located in Halifax County, Virginia, Foxhound has been in development for six years.

Upon completion, the project is expected to generate green electricity sufficient to power more than 17,000 homes.

First Solar is providing Series 6+ solar modules for the project, while Nextracker is delivering trackers and TMEIC is offering the solar inverters.

During the peak construction period, the project is expected to employ 150-200 workers and has long-term power purchase agreements in place.

Longroad Energy CEO Paul Gaynor stated: “Foxhound marks Longroad’s first solar project in Virginia and our first greenfield development project in PJM [the Pennsylvania-New Jersey-Maryland Interconnection].

“We are pleased that Dominion Energy will be acquiring Foxhound to help support the sustainability goals of its key customers and the renewable energy objectives set out in the Virginia Clean Economy Act.

“The project will be an important resource for Halifax County, and we are proud of Foxhound’s certification as Virginia Pollinator-Smart for its biodiversity commitments.”

Financial closure of the Foxhound deal will take place upon completion of the project, expected in January 2024.

KeyBank and HSBC served as lenders, while Balch & Bingham was Longroad’s counsel.

In January 2023, Longroad Energy secured financing for Sun Streams III, its 285MWdc photovoltaic (PV) and 215MWac/860MWh storage project.

The project is expected to come online in 2024.