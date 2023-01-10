The agreement supports Kyrgyzstan’s decarbonisation goals. Credit: Masdar.

UAE-based energy firm Masdar has signed an agreement with Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Energy to develop a 1GW renewable energy project pipeline in the region.

The company will initially develop a solar photovoltaic (PV) plant with 200MW of capacity, which is scheduled to come online in 2026.

Masdar CEO Mohammed Jameel Al Ramahi said: “Masdar has considerable experience in Central Asia and we will leverage our expertise to support the Kyrgyz Republic’s clean energy objectives.

“Kyrgyzstan is blessed with abundant solar resources and we see this 200MW plant being the first of a number of projects that will support the nation’s goals on emissions reductions, while increasing clean energy access and security.”

The agreement builds on a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that the two parties signed in April last year.

Under the MoU, Masdar agreed to explore and invest in a wide range of renewable energy projects such as ground-mounted solar PV, floating solar PV and hydropower projects.

The agreement supports Kyrgyzstan’s decarbonisation goals, which include reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by up to 44% by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

Kyrgyz Energy Minister Ibraev Taalaibek Omukeevich said: “Today, the energy system of the Kyrgyz Republic faces challenges meeting the significant demand for electricity from all categories of consumers with our existing resources.

“At the same time, Kyrgyzstan has good solar energy potential.

“The successful implementation of projects to develop solar power plants of up to 1GW capacity will help to ensure our nation’s energy security.

“The large-scale development of the renewable energy system will also help to improve employment, living conditions and energy supply for the population of the republic, reduce poverty in rural areas, and improve the level of education, as well as introduce new modern technologies.”