The projects will create 500 jobs during construction and 25 full-time jobs once operational. Credit: Adapture Renewables.

US-based technology company Meta has signed three environmental attributes purchase agreements with Adapture Renewables to purchase 330MW of green energy.

The clean energy will be supplied by Adapture Renewables’ three solar projects under development in Illinois and Arkansas.

Adapture Renewables power marketing origination vice-president Jesse Tippett stated: “We are proud to partner with progress-minded, global corporate partners like Meta to drive the adoption of renewable energy.

“Working with Meta on these agreements was a delight. The Meta team was efficient and matched our dedication to scaling clean energy, bringing economic opportunities to the energy communities hosting our projects and achieving three win-win agreements.”

The three renewable energy assets, located in MISO [Midcontinent Independent System Operator] territory, are estimated to have a net economic impact of more than $400m.

Meta achieved net-zero emissions for its existing global operations in 2020 and is committed to maintaining these targets as it grows.

The latest agreement is part of the company’s commitment to achieving this across its global operations and value chain.

Meta Renewable Energy head Urvi Parekh stated: “These solar projects represent an important milestone in continuing our commitment to sustainable operations.

“Our partnership with Adapture Renewables underscores our dedication to utilising renewable energy to support our facilities and fostering a cleaner, greener future for all.”

In May 2023, rPlus Energies signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Facebook’s parent company Meta and Idaho Power for a 200MW solar plant to be built in Ada County, Idaho.

The PPA was signed through a collaboration between Meta and Idaho Power to source renewably generated power to run the former’s local operations.

The clean energy delivered to the Idaho Power system will support Meta’s goal of powering 100% of its operations with renewable energy.