The Sabiya power station in Kuwait. Credit: © MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES.

Mitsubishi Power has secured a contract from the Kuwait Ministry of Electricity and Water and Renewable energy to optimise the performance of the Sabiya power and water distillation station.

Mitsubishi Power will provide plant upgrades as well as technologies.

The contract includes an upgrade of steam turbines and generators for eight steam units and a control system.

Mitsubishi will also implement its innovative technologies including digital electronic hydraulics, turbine protection systems and turbine supervisory instruments.

The upgrades are expected to extend the station’s life by 20 years, ensuring safe and reliable power generation in Kuwait.

Mitsubishi Power Middle East and Africa president Khalid Salem stated: “This new contract is the latest in our proud 50-year journey of supporting the state and people of Kuwait to meet their power needs with Mitsubishi Power’s industry-leading, reliable technology and local capabilities.

“As Kuwait embarks on its next phase of ambitious growth in line with Vision 2035, we are committed to continue supporting the ministry in expanding its power infrastructure and ushering its transition towards a low-carbon society.”

“We are honoured to provide our advanced and innovative solutions and services to the Kuwait Ministry of Electricity and Water and Renewable energy for the landmark Sabiya station, which has played a vital role in the continued economic growth of the country.”

Aligning with Kuwait’s Vision 2035, the contract will help to meet the country’s increasing power requirements as well as the goals of a decarbonised energy future.