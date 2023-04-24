LionLink will connect wind farms to the electricity grids of the UK and the Netherlands. Credit: TenneT.

Britain’s National Grid and the Netherlands’ transmission system operator TenneT have proposed a first-of-a-kind Anglo-Dutch electricity link that will connect offshore wind between the Netherlands and the UK.

Called LionLink, the power line will be built under the North Sea and will have the capacity to boost UK energy supplies with enough power for 1.8 million homes – more than the cities of Birmingham and Manchester combined.

National Grid Ventures president Ben Wilson stated: “Connecting wind farms to multiple markets simultaneously is a game changer for energy infrastructure and brings us one step closer to realising the enormous green energy potential of the North Sea.”

LionLink will connect wind farms to the electricity grids of the UK and the Netherlands via a subsea high-voltage cable known as a multipurpose or hybrid interconnector.

LionLink will support the process of decarbonisation and the energy independence and supply security of both countries and of Europe.

Through LionLink’s multipurpose interconnector, both TenneT and National Grid Ventures will be able to connect 2GW of offshore wind between the British and Dutch electricity systems.

This project will be the first of its kind for the UK and the Netherlands, and represents an initial step towards an integrated electricity grid in the North Sea.

On and offshore studies in the coming years will include further analysis of existing developments and proposals.

TenneT CEO Manon van Beek stated: “It is our conviction that offshore hubs configured in a meshed DC grid must form the backbone of the North Sea powerhouse.

“This is a view that is increasingly shared, and for us, it is more than a vision of the future. In fact, we are already doing it by kicking off this ground-breaking LionLink project right now. It is a first step and a great opportunity to learn as the offshore grid takes shape.”

In 2011, both countries’ energy markets were linked via the BritNed point-to-point interconnector, which has played a key role in supporting energy security.