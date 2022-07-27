Nordex Group secures wind turbine supply order in Finland

The Karahka wind facility will be developed in the town of Oulainen in North Ostrobothnia. Credit: Nordex.

German wind turbine manufacturer Nordex Group has secured a wind turbine supply contract from a consortium comprised of Finnish energy utility Helen and the Ålandsbanken Wind Power Fund.

Under the contract, Nordex will deliver and install 25 of its N163/5.X turbines for the 147.5MW Karahka wind farm.

The Karahka wind facility will be developed in the north of Oulainen, a town in Finland’s North Ostrobothnia region.

The wind facility is being developed by VSB Uusiutuva Energia Suomi, the VSB Group’s Finnish affiliate.

VSB obtained permission for the construction of the wind farm in January this year, after which it sold the wind facility to the consortium.

Despite this, the company is responsible for executing the wind farm infrastructure work, which is set to begin next year.

Nordex plans to deliver and install the wind turbines in early 2024. It has also signed a Premium Service agreement for the turbines for a period of 35 years.

The company said it will equip the wind turbines with an Advanced Anti-Icing-System to prevent ice from forming on the rotor blades, as well as supply the turbines in the cold-climate version.

Nordex Group chief sales officer Patxi Landa said: “We are pleased that following the 165MW Kalistanneva wind farm we are now able to implement a further project for Helen and Ålandsbanken Wind Power Fund in Finland and support Helen in its target of becoming climate-neutral by 2030.

“It is particularly noteworthy that for this project we will be working with a hub height of 168m, our highest hybrid tower, for the first time.

“Combined with the large rotor diameter of 163m, the turbines can be expected to produce large amounts of clean wind power at the site.”

Last month, Nordex Group secured a 105MW turbine supply order for the Krivaca wind farm in Serbia.