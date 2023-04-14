Turbine installation at the sites is expected to begin in 2026. Credit: Havfram Wind.

Norwegian firm Havfram Wind has been selected by Northland Power and RWE as the preferred supplier for their 1.6GW offshore wind cluster close to the German coast.

Beginning in 2026, Havfram Wind will be responsible for the transport and installation of 104 Vestas offshore wind turbines for the offshore wind project named Nordseecluster.

Havfram Wind CEO Even Larsen said: “Signing the preferred supplier agreement for the transport and installation support of the entire lot of wind turbines for a gigantic project like Nordseecluster is proof of our growing position in the market.”

The offshore wind cluster is jointly owned by RWE (51%) and Northland Power (49%), and comprises four offshore wind farm sites in the German North Sea.

The Nordseecluster will be developed in two phases. Two facilities, N-3.8 and N-3.7, with a combined capacity of 660MW, will be developed in phase one.

These facilities are currently in the permit application phase.

Turbine installation at the sites is expected to begin in 2026, with commercial operations starting in early 2027.

Two other wind farms, N-3.6 and N-3.5, are planned for the second phase (Nordseecluster B) and are expected to add a further 900MW of capacity.

Commercial operations of N-3.6 and N-3.5 are scheduled to commence in early 2029.

In the 2023 German offshore wind auctions, RWE and Northland Power look to bid and exercise their step-in rights.

All deliverables are subject to final investment decisions for each of the individual phases of the Nordseecluster (A and B).

Once operational, the wind cluster will generate enough clean energy to power 1,600,000 German homes annually.

Northland Power’s Nordseecluster managing director Benjamin Miethling said: “We expect to achieve substantial economies of scale and leverage synergies during the development, construction and operation of the four wind farms.

“Our preferred supplier agreement with Havfram Wind, which encompasses all four projects, attests to the efficiency of concentrating activities such as procurement.”