NovaWind and An Xuan Energy to develop wind farm in Vietnam

NovaWind, the wind power division of Russian energy company Rosatom, has signed a cooperation agreement with An Xuan Energy to develop a 128MW wind farm in Vietnam.

The proposed wind farm will be built in Son La Province in the country’s north-western region.

An Xuan Energy CEO Nguyen Quang Luan signed the cooperation agreement with NovaWind CEO Grigoriy Nazarov.

Nazarov said: “We have gained extensive expertise as a wind power project developer in Russia and are ready to deploy our competencies on the international scale.

“Rosatom is already implementing a number of projects in Vietnam in the field of energy and science, and now these areas of cooperation are expanding.

“Wind power projects will both contribute to energy security and industrial development of the region and accelerate country’s transition to a sustainable energy mix.”

Established in 2017, An Xuan Energy is a development and investment company that focuses on developing hydroelectric, solar, wind and biomass power projects.

In Vietnam, the company is currently developing a renewable energy pipeline that includes 140MW of solar and 430MW of wind energy capacity.

Luan said: “We are very excited about signing a cooperation agreement with NovaWind – Rosatom’s wind power division – regarding a wind power project in Son La Province.

“It will bring economic and social benefits to the country, the energy system of Vietnam, as well as people in the province.

“We are committed to work together with NovaWind to reach a successful commerce operation as planned.”

