The JV agreement will help India to reach its 2070 goal of net-zero emissions. Credit: Press Information Bureau, Government of India.

The Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) and Indian utility company the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) have signed a supplementary joint venture (JV) agreement to develop nuclear power facilities in the country.

They will build the 2 x 700MW Chutka Madhya Pradesh atomic power project and the Mahi Banswara Rajasthan atomic power project, which has a 4 x 700MW capacity.

They will also develop two pressurised heavy-water reactor facilities, which are part of fleet-mode nuclear projects.

The JV agreement will help India reach its 2070 goal of net-zero emissions.

It was signed by NTPC projects director Ujjwal Kanti Bhattacharya and NPCIL projects director Ranjay Sharan in the presence of senior officials including the country’s Minister of Power, New and Renewable Energy, RK Singh; the Department of Atomic Energy Secretary and Atomic Energy Commission Chairman KN Vyas; Ministry of Power Secretary Alok Kumar; NTPC chairman and managing director (CMD) Gurdeep Singh; and NPCIL CMD BC Pathak.

In October 2022, NTPC and GE Gas Power signed a memorandum of understanding to identify opportunities for hydrogen co-firing in gas turbines.

The move is initially aimed at cutting emissions at NTPC’s 645MW Kawas combined-cycle gas power plant in Gujarat, with plans to promote the technology in NTPC’s installed units across the country.

GE agreed to demonstrate the viability of hydrogen co-firing blended with natural gas in its 9E gas turbines deployed at the Kawas facility.