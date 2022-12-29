The plant is expected to start permanent production on 8 March 2023. Credit: SichiRi from Pixabay

The Olkiluoto 3 (OL3) nuclear reactor in Finland has begun test production of electricity again following a disruption of two months, Reuters reported citing operator Teollisuuden Voima (TVO).

Reliance on the plant has grown amid the energy crisis emanating from Russia’s military attack on Ukraine. Russia had been a key energy supplier to Europe.

Finland too has been bracing up for blackouts his winter.However, OL3 has suffered multiple technical issues, leading to several delays.

In October this year, cracks were found in four feedwater pumps of the reactor, which are crucial to the facility’s power output.

However, these pumps did not result in risk to security, operator TVO stated.

Test output was slated to resume on 27 December though was deferred by one more day.

Billed to be the most powerful nuclear plant in Europe and third most powerful worldwide at 1,600 megawatts, Olkiluoto 3 reached full power in September.

The plant is expected to start permanent production on 8 March 2023 after conducting tests at various output levels.

This reactor has been under construction in Finland since 2005, marking the country’s first new nuclear plant in more than 40 years.

It is also the first such facility in Europe in nearly 15 years.

The plant, which will provide almost 14% of Finland’s electricity, reached first criticality a year ago.