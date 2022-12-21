Rendering of representative solar plus storage project, including solar energy and battery energy storage system clean energy solutions. Credit: Origis Energy and Mitsubishi Power / Business Wire.

US-based solar and energy storage developer Origis Energy has awarded a contract to Mitsubishi Power Americas to deliver three utility-scale battery energy storage system (BESS) with a total capacity of 150MW/ 600MWh.

Mitsubishi Power Emerald storage solution will be deployed at three Origis Energy solar photovoltaic (PV) facilities located in the Southeast US, which are slated to come online over the next two years.

Once deployed, the BESS projects are expected to enhance the capacity of the sites.

The BESS facilities will be equipped with Mitsubishi Power’s Emerald Integrated Plant Controller, which is an Energy Management System (EMS) and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system.

Mitsubishi Power Americas Energy Storage Solutions Global Strategy vice-president Alejandro Schnakofsky said: “The Emerald storage solution technology we’re delivering for Origis follows rigorous NERC CIP and IEC 62443 Security Development Lifecycle Process policy and processes aligned to industry best practices.

“It is imperative in everything we do to protect energy systems and operators with the strongest level of cybersecurity possible.”

Origis has established its presence in the Southeast US by working with leading utilities, municipalities and electric cooperatives.

It has deployed more than 1.5GW of operational and contracted projects in the region.

Origis Energy Engineering and Strategy Planning vice-president Kenneth Kim said: “Storage of renewably generated power is an increasingly important grid asset.

“By adding the BESS solution to these facilities, we increase the value of the asset, adding enhanced grid solutions to clean, cost-effective solar power. We thank Mitsubishi Power for their collaboration on these projects, creating long-term benefits for our customers.”