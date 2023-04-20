Left to right: Ørsted Spain and Portugal offshore wind market manager Marianne Hassl; Acciona Nordics business development director Lena Rudstrøm; Ørsted Europe region executive vice-president and CEO Rasmus Errboe; Acciona chief technology officer Daniel Cuartero; Ørsted floating wind programme head Gabriel Davies; and Acciona offshore business development manager Miguel Cordón Vélaz at Ørsted’s global headquarters in Gentofte, Denmark. Credit: Ørsted A/S.

Danish energy company Ørsted has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Acciona’s infrastructure division to assess options for large-scale floating wind foundations.

The duo will explore the mass production of floating platforms, focusing on minimising the floating wind levelised cost of electricity and their environmental footprint.

They will work together to industrialise the fabrication of concrete foundations and create a European supply chain to support the Danish company’s floating wind project pipeline in the region.

Ørsted Europe region executive vice-president and CEO Rasmus Errboe stated: “The goal of our collaboration with Acciona is to take floating wind from the innovation to the industrialisation stage.

“Ørsted intends to further grow our European floating pipeline, with Spain being a key market of interest for us. Advancing floating wind technology and bringing it to market is a key strategic aim for Ørsted’s floating wind programme, and supply chain partnerships are the way to do just that.”

The MoU will also help explore options for the use of carbon-neutral bio-cement, bio-concrete and other materials to support the companies’ biodiversity and carbon-reduction targets.

The partnership will bring together Ørsted’s know-how in offshore wind and Acciona’s experience in large-scale project development.

They will create foundation models that provide adaptable solutions for offshore wind turbines of varying depths and sizes.

Acciona construction division CEO Huberto Moreno stated: “This alliance will help us accelerate the development of our business as a supplier of offshore platforms for the wind power industry.

“The expertise that Ørsted brings to the table, as well as Acciona’s knowledge – as a group – of infrastructure and renewable energy, will be key to the success of this agreement.”