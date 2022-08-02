Ørsted selects Cadeler to install turbine foundations at Hornsea III

The F-Class vessel has been designed to transport and install the new generation of XL turbine foundations. Credit: Ørsted.

Danish energy company Ørsted has signed an agreement with engineering firm Cadeler for the installation of turbine foundations at the Hornsea III offshore wind farm.

Following Ørsted’s final investment decision for the 2.8GW wind project, Cadeler will make the first use of its F-Class vessel for installing foundation turbines.

The F-Class vessel is designed to support the transportation and installation of the new generation of XL turbine foundations.

The agreement also includes a mutual commitment to developing the vessel hire agreement into a transportation and installation contract for the entire foundation scope.

With more than 5GW of capacity, Ørsted’s Hornsea zone comprises the Hornsea I, II and III offshore wind farms.

It is claimed to be the world’s largest offshore wind zone, with the capacity to power more than five million UK homes.

Located 160km from the Yorkshire coast, Hornsea III will be able to meet the power requirements of 3.2 million UK homes.

Offshore installation for the wind farm project is expected to begin in 2026.

Cadeler was previously also associated with the Hornsea II project’s development.

Ørsted Programme UK vice-president Patrick Harnett said: “Hornsea III represents another leap forward of the size and scale of offshore wind farms.

“The construction of such a feat of engineering is only possible through tight collaboration, hard work and dedication.

“We work very closely with our partner companies to develop the strong relationships needed – sharing knowledge and expertise throughout.

“With each project, we build on what we have learned and we are getting better and leaner each time, while still keeping a strong emphasis on quality and safety.

“We look forward to working alongside Cadeler when offshore construction begins.”

Last month, Ørsted agreed to acquire Ostwind, a company that develops, owns and operates onshore wind and solar photovoltaic projects in Germany and France.