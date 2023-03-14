The offshore wind farm will generate enough clean energy to meet the needs of more than 500,000 homes. Credit: Business Wire.

Ørsted and Eversource Energy have submitted a joint proposal for the development of the Revolution Wind II offshore wind farm in Rhode Island, US.

The proposal for the 884MW wind project was submitted in response to the state’s offshore wind solicitation.

If approved, the Revolution Wind II wind farm will generate enough clean energy to meet the needs of more than 500,000 Rhode Island homes.

The project is expected to create hundreds of local jobs, as well as investments in port improvements and shipbuilding.

It will also support the state’s goal to achieve 100% clean energy by 2033.

Ørsted Americas Group executive vice-president and CEO David Hardy said: “From the ‘starting five’ at America’s first offshore wind farm to the major work already underway for Revolution Wind, we’re proud to be Rhode Island’s trusted offshore wind partner.

“We’re ready to deliver even more good-paying jobs and affordable clean energy to the Ocean State, and we’re confident that our new proposal will advance Rhode Island’s climate goals while delivering on the promise of a sustainable economic engine rooted in thriving port facilities and powered by local union labour.”

Eversource Energy chairman, president and CEO Joe Nolan said: “We’re answering Rhode Island’s call for more offshore wind energy with a proposal that builds upon the groundwork we’ve laid in the Ocean State with our significant investments in port infrastructure, workforce training and the local supply chain.

“We applaud state leaders for their commitment to combatting climate change and delivering a clean-energy future for Rhode Islanders.”

Eversource and Ørsted are currently involved in the development of the Revolution Wind project, which will have 704MW of capacity.

Construction works for Revolution Wind are due to begin later this year and the project is expected to become operational in 2025.