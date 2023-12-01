The wind farm will be built 70km offshore Incheon City. Credit: Xlaura/Shutterstock.com.

Danish energy giant Ørsted has secured an electricity business licence (EBL) from South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy to build a 1.6GW offshore wind farm.

The licence gives Ørsted exclusive rights to develop a wind farm 70km offshore Incheon City.

The project will assist South Korea in achieving its goal of carbon neutrality by 2050.

The wind farm will generate enough renewable electricity to meet the needs of a million households and offset four million tonnes of carbon emissions annually.

Ørsted will also focus on creating a local supply chain.

The Danish company will conduct environmental impact assessments and site investigations and prepare to participate in South Korea’s annual fixed-price wind auction.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Power Technology. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

The wind farm is expected to begin operations in the early 2030s.

Ørsted Asia-Pacific president Per Mejnert Kristensen stated: “At Ørsted, we are pleased to secure our first electricity business licence in Korea. We now look forward to helping accelerate the country’s green energy transition and supporting Incheon’s ambitions as a hub for renewable power.

“Ørsted has unparalleled capabilities for delivering large-scale offshore wind power projects and we have a strong track record working with Korean suppliers in our global portfolio over the past decade.

“This collaboration will ensure the Incheon project leads the way for a thriving offshore wind industry, capable of generating clean energy reliably, attracting long-term investments and creating jobs in Korea.”

Ørsted Asia-Pacific project development and programmes head Ronnie Brandstrup stated: “We thank the Korean Government for approving Ørsted’s EBL application. At Ørsted, we believe that the green transition should have a positive impact on climate and nature and also deliver lasting benefits for society.

“Our teams have worked tirelessly to promote local co-existence initiatives and we will continue to actively engage with the local communities to create opportunities for local industries, fishers and residents throughout the entire cycle of the project.”

In November 2023, the UK and South Korea signed a new partnership to boost energy security and speed up their shift towards renewable energy.

Agreement on the Clean Energy Partnership was part of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s four-day state visit to the UK during that month.

The partnership will focus on clean energy transition, low-carbon technology, civil nuclear power, domestic climate policies and developing the two countries’ energy sectors.