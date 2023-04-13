OX2 is developing offshore wind farms outside Åland. Credit: OX2.

OX2 has conditionally selected EEW Special Pipe Constructions GmbH (EEW SPC) to deliver monopile foundations for two offshore wind farms it is developing in partnership with Ingka Investments in Sweden.

Under the contract, EEW SPC will deliver up to 230 monopile foundations for the two offshore facilities, Galatea-Galene and Triton.

EEW SPC CEO Robert Dreves stated: “We are very pleased to support OX2 on their endeavour in the Baltic Sea, which we are geographically very well positioned to support from our facility in Rostock.”

The agreement allows the two companies to begin realising the projects, following the granting of final permits.

OX2 noted that the two wind facilities together will have the capacity to generate 38TWh of clean energy, equivalent to almost a quarter of Sweden’s existing power usage.

OX2 and Ingka Investments are currently developing three offshore wind farms, including Galatea-Galene, Triton and Aurora in Sweden. OX2 is developing offshore wind farms outside Åland.

OX2 Sweden Offshore Wind Development head Emelie Zakrisson said: “This marks the start of the next episode for our offshore projects in Sweden and we are incredibly happy to be engaging EEW.

“We will be working closely with EEW to make sure we can start construction as soon as possible and thereby make a large-scale contribution of emissions-free electricity to the parts of Sweden that needs it the most.”