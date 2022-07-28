PNE acquires 51% stake in Spanish solar project developer Kolya

German wind farm developer PNE has entered the Spanish renewable market by acquiring a 51% stake in Coliaenergia ESPAÑA (Kolya), a company that develops large-scale solar projects.

PNE acquired the stake in Kolya from Consultoria Industrial Beaguihe and Garisun Renovables for an undisclosed sum.

By acquiring the shares and Kolya’s 1.81GWp photovoltaic (PV) project pipeline, PNE’s PV pipeline has increased by more than 40% to a total of 4.22GWp.

Kolya’s 1.81GWp solar PV pipeline includes around 1GWp of capacity across its own project development, as well as around 804MWp for third parties.

The company’s portfolio also includes initial areas for the development of wind projects that ‘complement the technology spectrum’.

PNE Board of Management chairman Markus Lesser said: “The acquisition of the majority stake in Kolya is an important cornerstone in our strategic development in becoming a clean energy solutions provider.

“This expands our ‘pipeline’ of ongoing PV projects to a total of 4,216MWp.

“We see further attractive prospects for our activities in this area and look forward to working with our new partners.

“With the entry into the Spanish market, which is characterised by excellent natural conditions for solar and wind energy and the good legal framework for renewable energies, we see multiple opportunities to further develop our business model.”

Kolya manager director Héctor García said: “The transaction is the perfect opportunity for Kolya to evolve in its development operations within the Spanish market, with a leading company as a partner, and focusing its resources on contributing to the energy transition and sustainability in Spain.”

Founded in 1995, PNE provides wind energy, PV, electricity storage and power-to-X technologies, with a focus on hydrogen.

The company covers all phases of renewable project planning and operation, employing more than 450 people in total.