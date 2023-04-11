DunoAir’s German business is focused on the construction of wind power plants. Credit: Thomas Reaubourg on Unsplash.

Spanish renewable energy investor Qualitas Energy has concluded the acquisition of DunoAir’s German onshore wind development business.

Qualitas German subsidiary Qualitas Energy Deutschland has executed the deal and will increase its German platform capacity to 2.9GW.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Qualitas Energy partner and chief investment officer Daniel Parejo stated: “We are delighted to join forces with DunoAir, a company with which we share a commitment to the transition to a decarbonised economy.

“Qualitas Energy continues to invest in the acquisition of German and international renewable energy projects, and this represents a major step towards our goal of becoming one of the key platforms in the German market.”

Based in the city of Trier, DunoAir’s German onshore wind development business is focused on the planning and construction of wind power plants in Germany.

It currently has 1.4GW of development wind assets.

The German business of DunoAir will retain its organisational structure and brand.

DunoAir Group CEO Arjen Ploeg said: “We are proud to have built a company that has been recognised for its business strategy and industry-leading solutions. This acquisition represents a natural evolution for our business and allows us to expand our reach and impact.

“We are confident that this new partnership will drive even greater success for our stakeholders, and we look forward to joining forces with Qualitas Energy and to keep bringing our shared vision in the energy transition.”