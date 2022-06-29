Quinbrook to build 230MW battery storage project in Wales

Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners has secured exclusive development rights from renewable energy firm Simec Atlantis Energy to build a battery energy storage system (BESS) in Wales, UK.

Named Project Uskmouth, the 230MW/460MWh BESS project will be located on the site of a former coal-fired power station that was closed in 2015.

The project will make use of the area’s existing power transmission infrastructure, including its 230MW grid connection.

Quinbrook senior director Keith Gains said: “Our ability to identify and build durable relationships with project development partners such as EOS helps us continue to execute innovative strategies within the UK’s energy transition landscape.

Related

“Investments in projects such as Uskmouth, supported by industry innovators like Habitat Energy, reinforce Quinbrook’s strategic moves into the supply of critical flexible capacity, storage and grid support infrastructure that enables more variable and weather-dependent renewables to be safely accommodated on the UK power grid.”

Quinbrook has partnered with Energy Optimisation Solutions (EOS) for the origination and development of Project Uskmouth.

EOS will design and develop the BESS project in partnership with Private Energy Partners (PEP), an affiliate of Quinbrook.

Under the partnership, PEP will be responsible for equipment procurement, construction and operational management.

Quinbrook’s Habitat Energy battery storage optimiser will be used to optimise the Uskmouth assets when completed and operational.

Construction works are expected to be completed over a period of 18 months and Project Uskmouth is expected to come online by the end of 2024.

Once completed, the facility will be one of the UK’s largest BESS projects and support the country’s energy transition efforts.

Quinbrook co-founder and managing partner Rory Quinlan said: “The UK’s ‘Net Zero’ transformation is an unprecedented investment opportunity for Quinbrook with a diverse array of attractive thematic.

“Project Uskmouth is a timely example of how specialist energy infrastructure investors like Quinbrook can identify new opportunities of substantial scale and positive impact arising from the energy transition.”