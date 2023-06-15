RES is focused on the Norwegian and Australian offshore wind markets. Credit: RES.

Renewable energy company RES has commenced development activities in Norwegian and Australian offshore wind markets.

RES intends to support the growth of the offshore wind industry in these markets by combining its local knowledge and skills with global offshore experience.

RES and Zephyr have formed a new consortium, SIRAVIND, based in Norway. SIRAVIND will bid for one of the three areas in the Utsira Nord offshore wind tender process in September 2023. This area will have 500MW of floating wind capacity.

Together, the three areas will have 1.5GW of capacity and will support the Norwegian Government’s goal of 30GW of offshore capacity by 2040.

The three areas are expected to come online by the end of this decade.

RES is also exploring the Australian coast, particularly sites off the southern coast of Victoria in the Gippsland area.

The company will propose suitable regional projects that can contribute to the state’s 20% offshore target.

RES offshore commercial director Rob Fradley stated: “To reach net zero we need to maximise all forms of renewable energy.

“We have been involved in offshore wind from the very beginning, and with that brings an ability for us to realise projects that contribute to decarbonisation and at the same time support economic growth.

“Our focus is on how we can help build the local industries in both Australia and Norway to capitalise on the growth in the offshore wind sector by supporting local production and fabrication and employment opportunities, as we know these are the elements that will foster success.”