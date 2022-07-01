Rosatom secures approval to build unit of Egyptian nuclear power plant

The nuclear power plant is located in the city of El Dabaa on the Mediterranean coast. Credit: The State Atomic Energy Corporation ROSATOM.

Russian nuclear power company Rosatom has secured a permit to build the El-Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) Unit I from the Egyptian Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Authority (ENRRA)

The nuclear facility, which will be built in the city of El Dabaa on the Mediterranean coast, will feature four power units, with a capacity of 1.2GW each.

Last year, the Russian nuclear energy company submitted the project documentation required for obtaining the permit for the construction of four power units at the El-Dabaa nuclear facility.

The permit, along with excavation works at the site, will enable Rosatom to initiate the main construction works at the nuclear power plant site.

Nuclear Power Plants Authority of Egypt Board chairman Dr Amged El-Wakeel said: “Today, we were granted the permit to build the first unit of the first Egyptian nuclear power plant.

“Today, we etched in gold Egypt joining the ranks of countries building nuclear power plants after over 70 years waiting for this dream to come true.”

Once completed, it will be the first nuclear power plant in Egypt.

The nuclear facility will be built as per the contracts that entered into force on 11 December 2017.

Under the contract, Rosatom will be responsible for delivering nuclear fuel for the whole life cycle of the plant.

It will also provide training to the personnel, as well as support operation and service during the first ten years of its operation.

In a separate agreement, Rosatom has also agreed to build a special storage unit and will supply containers for storing spent nuclear fuel.

Rosatom director general Alexey Likhachev said: “Obtaining [the] construction permit for the Unit 1 is a momentous occasion, paving the way for the launch of full-scale construction of the first NPP in Egypt.

“Rosatom will build a reliable, state-of-the-art NPP, with reactors based on the Russian VVER-1200 design of the innovative Generation III+.

“It meets the world’s highest safety standards, and successfully operates in Russia. El-Dabaa NPP will be the first nuclear power plant of this generation on the African continent. It will further secure the country’s regional technological leadership.”

Last month, Rosatom signed an agreement with the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) to promote nuclear power projects.