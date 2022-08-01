Rosatom selects TSM Enerji for nuclear power plant in Turkey

Russian state-owned energy company Rosatom has selected TSM Enerji to build the remaining portion of the $20bn nuclear power plant in Akkuyu, Turkey.

Rosatom subsidiary Akkuyu Nukleer signed an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract with TSM after terminating its previous agreement with Turkish firm IC Ictas.

Reuters quoted a statement from Akkuyu Nukleer as saying: “All works under current subcontracts will be transferred to TSM… Similar new contracts will be signed between TSM and subcontractors.”

The statement did not give any details about why the contract with IC Ictas was terminated.

Under the contract, TSM will be responsible for carrying out the construction works within the stipulated time frame, as well as paying workers their wages on time.

According to Reuters’ report, the Turkish Government aims to commission the first reactor at the 4.8GW nuclear power plant before Turkey’s general election next year.

Once all four reactors have become operational, the nuclear power plant will have the capacity to produce 10% of the country’s total electricity.

It will have an expected service life of 60 years, with the possibility of extending this by a further 20 years.

As a baseload plant, the facility will play a key role in reducing Turkey’s dependence on imported energy resources, particularly natural gas.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan previously suggested that the country would work with Russia on building two additional nuclear power plants in the region.

Last month, Rosatom began construction works for the fourth and final unit of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant.

Works began at the site with a ground-breaking ceremony, which was attended by the Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez and Rosatom director-general Alexey Likhachev among other officials.

Akkuyu NPP is claimed to be the largest joint venture project between Russia and Turkey.