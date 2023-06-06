The wind farm is equipped with 64 wind turbines. Credit: Thomas Reaubourg on Unsplash.

Russia’s nuclear energy company Rosatom has announced that its Kuzminskaya wind farm has begun delivering clean energy to the national grid.

Located in Stavropol, the 160MW wind farm is equipped with 64 wind turbines.

Stavropol Governor Vladimir Vladimirov stated: “The commissioning of Kuzminskaya, the sixth straight wind farm in the Stavropol Krai over the last few years, is yet another step Stavropol has made towards the green energy development in a partnership with Rosatom.

“As soon as late 2023, the share of wind, solar and hydro in Stavropol’s energy mix will surpass 12%. The new capacity commissioned is our joint contribution to Russia’s technological sovereignty and decarbonisation of the economy.

“With green energy, the Stavropol Krai reduces its carbon footprint by 900,000 tons of greenhouse gases per year by giving up on conventional energy sources. Stavropol will cut down its annual carbon dioxide emissions by 1.3 million tonnes by 2025.”

NovaWind, the wind power division of Rosatom, announced that the Kuzminskaya wind farm is the company’s eighth in southern Russia and the sixth in the Stavropol Krai.

It noted that the wind farm has fed the first 100MW of electricity into the national power grid.

The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade also confirmed that 68% of the wind farm’s equipment was sourced locally.

NovaWind CEO Grigoriy Nazarov stated: “We managed to rearrange our supply chains within a short time, having replaced the withdrawn technology with Russian know-how and supplied our production facilities with necessary parts and components. Kuzminskaya is our first wind farm fully built with the new supply chain, strengthening the technological sovereignty of the wind power sector.”