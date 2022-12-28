The test allows Power Machines to substitute the imported energy equipment that are currently not available in country because of sanctions. Credit: betexion from Pixabay.

Power Machines, a Russia-based power equipment manufacturer, has concluded the assembly and testing of its first indigenously built high-power gas turbine.

The move allows the firm to substitute the imported energy equipment that are currently not available in country because of sanctions.

The company aims to build eight 170MW turbines annually by 2025 and aims to increase the capability to 12 turbines per year in future.

Power Machines also intends to perform maintenance works of the gas turbines, including the ones imported from abroad.

The company’s initial clients include Russian oil firm Tatneft, state-backed energy company InterRAO and power company Rushydro.

Russia has accelerated the process of building its own medium- and large- sized gas turbines for power plants in the wake of Western sanctions after its invasion of Ukraine in February this year.

The sanctions have made it tougher for Russia to import and maintain equipment.

Several companies that supply turbines for Russian gas power plants, including Siemens Energy, General Electric and Alstom, have either shutdown their business or planning to pull out from Russia.

In a statement seen by Reuters, Power Machines head Alexander Konyukhov said: “The powerful turbine, which was assembled and tested at our test facility, is living proof that we are on the right track and that our goal will be achieved: Russia will have its own gas turbines, will have its own technology with full localisation.”

Furthermore, Russia’s state company United Engine revealed its plans to build two high-power turbines annually by 2023. The firm also has plans to increase this number to four by 2025.

Earlier this month, Power Machines announced that the third power unit featuring the firm’s equipment was commissioned at Karmanovskaya power plant in Bashkortostan.