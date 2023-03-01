Nordseecluster comprises four offshore wind sites. Credit: © RWE.

Energy companies RWE and Northland Power have selected Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas as the preferred turbine supplier for their Nordseecluster wind project in Germany.

The 1.6GW Nordseecluster project comprises four offshore wind sites located in the German North Sea, north of the island of Juist.

Vestas will provide 104 of its V236-15.0MW offshore wind turbines for the project subject to a final investment decision.

The company will also service Nordseecluster under a multi-year operations and maintenance contract.

Vestas Northern and Central Europe president Nils de Baar said: “We are proud to announce this preferred supplier agreement with RWE and Northland Power, two important partners, to jointly support the German energy targets and to increase the security of energy supply.

“Once completed, the Nordseecluster will contribute significantly to add clean electricity to the German grid.

“This agreement also shows the competitiveness of the V236-15.0MW wind turbine for projects scheduled in the second half of this decade.”

The Nordseecluster project is due to be developed in two phases, Nordseecluster A and Nordseecluster B.

The project’s first two offshore wind facilities will have a combined capacity of 660MW and are currently in the permit application phase.

Vestas anticipates that turbine installation at Nordseecluster A could begin in 2026, with commercial operations starting in early 2027.

Nordseecluster B will add two more offshore wind facilities to the project. These will have 900MW of combined capacity and are expected to be auctioned this year.

RWE owns 51% of the Nordseecluster project, with Northland Power holding the remaining 49% stake.

Northland Power Offshore Wind executive vice-president David Povall said: “This is an important milestone for the Nordseecluster and we appreciate all the OEM participation throughout the procurement process.

“Having clarity on the market and the cost of delivering an offshore wind farm is crucial.”