Several of the projects in the 66MW portfolio were developed by Alpha Solar. Credit: RWE.

German utility RWE has secured contracts for difference (CfDs) from the Polish Energy Regulatory Office to build a solar portfolio totalling 66MW.

The portfolio includes small and medium-sized solar PV projects with varying construction schedules.

The majority are due to begin construction in 2024 and will be located across the Polish provinces of Warmińsko-Mazurskie, Wielkopolskie, Łódzkie and Dolnośląskie.

A number of them have been developed by Alpha Solar, a Polish solar company with a 3GW portfolio that was acquired by RWE in 2022.

RWE Renewables Europe & Australia CEO Katja Wünschel stated: “Poland is one of our core growth markets and offers excellent locations for both wind and solar power. We are seeing a steady development of renewable energy plants and are determined to contribute to Poland’s energy transition.

“With our recent auction successes, we are further expanding our strong position in onshore wind and taking another step towards developing a significant solar portfolio in Poland.”

RWE Renewables Poland onshore wind and solar development head Agnieszka Wojnarowska stated: “Our success in these tenders strengthens our position as a leading renewables company and allows us to secure part of our revenue stream long-term.

“RWE has been an active investor in Poland for more than 15 years. We offer favourable conditions and transparent collaboration, making us a long-term and stable partner.”

The German company entered Poland’s renewables sector in 2007 and has an installed solar capacity of more than 32MW in the country. The plants are located on sites including Zachodniopomorskie, Wielkopolskie and Podlaskie.

It also has a Polish solar portfolio of more than 100MW under development.

RWE looks to continue contributing to the energy transition in Poland and is planning to invest further and expand into other provinces.

In November 2023, the company announced plans to invest €55bn ($59.19bn) in renewable projects globally between 2024 and 2030.

It intends to grow its clean energy portfolio to more than 65GW by 2030.