The agreement was signed by RWE and Siemens Gamesa officials. Credit: Siemens Gamesa.

German energy company RWE has selected Siemens Gamesa as the preferred wind turbine supplier for its Thor offshore wind project in Denmark.

Siemens Gamesa will deliver 72 of its SG 14-236 DD offshore wind turbines for the 1GW offshore project, as well as service the turbines.

Officials from RWE and Siemens Gamesa signed an agreement for the project at the Danish National Test Centre for Large Wind Turbines in Østerild.

All deliveries are subject to a final investment decision by RWE.

Siemens Gamesa Offshore CEO Marc Becker said: “We’re thrilled to collaborate once more with RWE, and feel particularly encouraged by the signing of the Preferred Supplier Agreement for the Thor project.

“Our partnership already encompasses 12 offshore wind projects in both operation and development, totalling over 5.1GW of capacity in several countries.

“Connecting in Denmark today is a testament to our commitment to the country, and to the benefits we all gain from the Østerild test centre.”

The Thor offshore project is planned to be built in the Danish North Sea, nearly 22km from Thorsminde on the west coast of Jutland.

Turbine installation works are expected to begin in 2026 and will be carried out from the Port of Esbjerg, Denmark.

The project is scheduled to come online by the end of 2027 and will have the capacity to power more than one million Danish households.

Once completed, it will increase Denmark’s clean energy generation capacity and help the country reduce its carbon emissions.

RWE Offshore Wind CEO Sven Utermöhlen said: “With Thor, we will massively contribute towards Denmark’s ambitious climate targets.

“In order to deploy this offshore project, we will rely on our track record of more than 20 years in offshore wind and on experienced suppliers, like Siemens Gamesa, which are committed to working hand in hand with Danish supply chain companies and the local workforce.”