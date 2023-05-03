Siemens Gamesa has signed a service agreement for the wind turbines with RWE. Credit: © RWE.

German power generation company RWE has reached a framework agreement with Siemens Gamesa to supply wind turbines for its onshore wind farms.

RWE plans to build 1GW of wind farms across Europe by 2027.

Siemens Gamesa has now become the leading supplier of large components for RWE’s European wind farms project pipeline.

Siemens Gamesa onshore CEO Richard Luijendijk stated: “The significance of this agreement for us at Siemens Gamesa extends beyond its magnitude, as it further enhances our collaboration with one of our key customers, RWE.

“With this deal in effect, we can guarantee the timely and cost-effective availability of our best-in-class technology, the Siemens Gamesa 5.X onshore platform.

“We thank RWE for their trust and are excited to continue our leadership in the energy transition, working together towards safeguarding energy security in Europe.”

Siemens Gamesa will focus on the delivery of its 5.X onshore platform with a flexible rated output of 6.6–7MW. It will also supply its 4.X platform.

Siemens Gamesa also signed a service agreement for the wind turbines with RWE.

Katja Wünschel, CEO onshore wind and solar Europe & Australia, RWE Renewables, stated: “Europe needs more wind power. And fast. We are making our contribution and resolutely driving forward the energy transition.

“With this contract, RWE has secured fixed delivery dates and a structured price settlement for a gigawatt volume. This means the supply chain for major large-scale components of new onshore wind farms in Europe is already in place.”

In April 2023, RWE selected Siemens Gamesa for its 1GW Thor wind farm in the Danish North Sea.