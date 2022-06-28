RWE selects Siemens Gamesa turbines for wind farm in Poland

WE Renewables official Robert Grzegorowski, Dr Artur Bejger from the Maritime University of Szczecin, Siemens Gamesa official Paweł Przybylski and Dr Arkadiusz Tomczak from the Maritime University of Szczecin. Credit: © RWE.

German energy company RWE has signed a preferred supplier agreement with Siemens Gamesa to deliver offshore wind turbines for its FEW Baltic II offshore wind project in Poland.

Siemens Gamesa will supply 25 of its SG 14-236 DD wind turbines for the 350MW wind project. The order also includes a service agreement.

RWE Renewables Offshore Wind CEO Sven Utermöhlen said: “With selecting Siemens Gamesa as preferred supplier, we have passed the next milestone on the way to realising our first Polish offshore wind farm.

“With our FEW Baltic II project, we will accelerate the development of the local supply chain and contribute significantly to the education of future workforces.”

Related

Construction works at the site could begin as early as 2024 subject to the final investment decision.

To support the FEW Baltic II project’s operation and maintenance activities, RWE has selected the Port of Ustka to establish its service station.

The service station will be ready by 2025 and will support the offshore facility’s maintenance for at least 25 years.

RWE’s selecting the Port of Utska is expected to create 50 jobs in the long term.

Siemens Gamesa Offshore Business Unit CEO Marc Becker said: “We are honoured to have secured the preferred supplier award from RWE for FEW Baltic II, one of the first offshore developments for the country.

“Combining our SG 14-236 DD offshore wind turbine technology with RWE’s entrepreneurial approach to Poland is an excellent fit.

“We are confident that this development scheme will follow the path set by the Polish supply chain, where qualified companies already deliver to a wealth of projects, with more to come.”

In a separate development, Siemens Gamesa has secured a wind turbine supply order from Ørsted for the 913MW Borkum Riffgrund III offshore wind project in Germany.

The company will deliver 83 offshore direct-drive turbines and has also signed a multi-year service contract for the turbines.