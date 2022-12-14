The planned solar farm is located in South Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire. Credit: © RWE.

German energy company RWE has unveiled plans to expand its solar business into the UK by developing a 600MW Solar project.

Located between Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, the Tween Bridge Solar Farm will concurrently host solar power generation, battery storage, onshore wind and animal husbandry.

The project will support one of the UK’s largest lowland sheep farms and is expected to begin operations by 2029.

RWE Renewables Europe and Australia Onshore Wind and Solar CEO Katja Wünschel said: “Solar in combination with battery storage fits well into RWE’s UK development portfolio, where we already generate 15% of the country’s energy needs.

“Our strategy is geared towards sustainability and the vigorous expansion of large-scale solar will be part of these ambitions.”

The project will be situated next to RWE’s existing Tween Bridge onshore wind farm and recently secured a capacity agreement with National Grid.

RWE said in a press statement that it is set to begin ‘detailed’ environmental surveys after the project’s environmental scoping report was submitted to The Planning Inspectorate .

The company has already started early talks with landowners and planning authorities to inform the design and layout of the site.

In its statement, RWE said: “RWE is committed to a meaningful consultation with local communities and other stakeholders and informal consultation is expected during spring 2023.

“Once the proposals are finalised, RWE will be submitting a Development Consent Order (DCo ) application to the Planning Inspectorate to seek planning permission.”

RWE is also developing the Grimsby Hub, an expanded operations and maintenance base at the Royal Dock in Grimsby.

The Grimsby Hub provides specialist services to its offshore fleet while creating jobs and apprenticeships for local communities.

Earlier this month, RWE acquired Western Power Offshore Developments, the Irish firm currently developing the East Celtic Wind Farm project offshore from Ireland.