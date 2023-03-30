ScottishPower will invest more than £2bn ($2.46bn) over the lifetime of the East Anglia offshore wind farm project. Credit: Iberdrola, S.A.

Iberdrola’s subsidiary ScottishPower has awarded a £1.3bn ($1.6bn) contract to Siemens Gamesa for the supply of wind turbines for its 1.4GW East Anglia Three (EA3) offshore wind farm.

Under the contract, Siemens Gamesa will supply 95 wind turbines with 14.7MW capacity each for the wind farm, which will be developed in the Southern North Sea, UK.

Owned by ScottishPower, EA3 will be part of the East Anglia zone. Onshore construction of the project began in July 2022.

Clean energy generated by the facility will be sufficient to power 1.3 million UK homes annually. Once completed, EA3 will become the second largest wind farm in the world.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “I am delighted that ScottishPower and Iberdrola are investing in the UK – creating thousands of jobs and crucially, helping millions of families keep their homes warm with cheaper, renewable energy.

“Encouraging investment in the UK is at the heart of our economic plan, and we have one of the most competitive business tax regimes in the world. Our Spring Budget goes even further, by enabling businesses, including ScottishPower, to write off the full cost of equipment and machinery in the first year they invest.

“This week we’ll set out further action on our plans to boost the supply of affordable, cleaner, home-grown power, and create thriving green industries and technologies in the UK.”

During the two-year construction phase, the project is expected to support more than 2,300 jobs. Over 100 jobs are expected to be created over the operational life of the wind facility.

ScottishPower has already awarded contracts worth almost £70m ($86.24m) to UK-based companies.

The company expects to invest more than £2bn ($2.46bn) to support the construction and operation of the East Anglia project.

Iberdrola executive chairman Ignacio Galan said: “The scale and ambition of this investment will support the UK’s commitment to net-zero and energy security.

“East Anglia Three offshore wind farm will bring homegrown green electricity to the grid for 1.3 million homes. And, as part of the East Anglia Hub projects, it will also deliver billions of pounds of investment and support thousands of jobs in the East of England and across the UK.”