The sale of Persimmon Creek wind farm was first announced in August 2022. Credit: Credit: Kipp Schorr/Wagon Productions.

Colorado-based Scout Clean Energy and its joint venture partner Elawan Energy have concluded the divestment of the 199MW Persimmon Creek wind farm to Evergy.

Located in Woodward, Ellis and Dewey Counties in western Oklahoma, Persimmon Creek occupies 17,000 acres of land.

The project, which began operations in 2018, is powered by 80 GE Renewable Energy wind turbines.

The power generated from the wind farm will serve customers in Evergy’s service area.

Scout Clean Energy CEO and founder Michael Rucker stated: “The Persimmon Creek wind farm has proven to be a reliable source of renewable energy over the last five years, making it a solid investment for Scout. We are excited to finalise the sale to Evergy as it seeks to deliver carbon-free wind energy directly to their customers.

“The completion of the Persimmon Creek sale positions Scout to provide a significant return on the capital invested. As a part of the existing operations agreement, Scout will continue servicing the project through the end of this year.”

The sale was announced in August 2022. Scout and Elawan sold the project for just under $250m.

Evergy president and CEO David Campbell stated at the time of the announcement: “Evergy continues to tap into the Midwest’s affordable, renewable energy resources to serve our customers.

“Expanding our portfolio of owned renewable generation positions us to ensure customers receive the long-term benefits of these assets.”

Scout, a portfolio company of Brookfield Renewable, plans to use the proceeds from the sale of Persimmon Creek wind farm for new development projects.

These include the 200MW Sweetland wind farm in South Dakota and the 209MW Markum Solar project in Texas, for which it is raising financing.

The company is focused on the development and construction of a pipeline of 16.5GW in wind, solar and battery storage projects across 22 states in the US.