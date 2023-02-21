Seaway7 will use the Maersk Connector cable-lay vessel for these works. Credit: Hai Long.

Norwegian heavy transport vessel operator Seaway7 has secured a contract to install inner-array grid and export cables for the Hai Long offshore wind project in Taiwan.

The contract scope includes the transport and installation of inner-array cables, as well as the respective cable protection systems and four export cables.

To execute this project, Seaway7 will be using the Maersk Connector cable-lay vessel, which is on long-term charter to the company.

Export cables will link the offshore and onshore substations via horizontal directional drilling (HDD).

Hai Long Project CEO Tim Kittelhake said: “Hai Long is very much looking forward to delivering this key project in Taiwan, utilising Seaway7’s global and Asia-Pacific (APAC) experience in Cable installation works.

“HDD Installation works will commence in 2023 with the full offshore cable campaigns commencing 2024 and into 2025.

“We are confident that through cooperation with Seaway7, we can deliver the project on schedule, to a high quality, and with the highest health, safety and environment (HSE) standards.”

The Hai Long project will now progress to the construction phase, but ultimately remains subject to a final investment decision (FID).

Seaway7 Taiwan Project and Operations director Martijn Elbers said: “We are very excited to add the Hai Long offshore wind farm to our current project portfolio in Taiwan.

“Seaway7 is now executing four offshore cable installation projects in the region, supporting the connection of more than 2.5GW to the Taiwanese power grid.

“We will use our experience in the Taiwan offshore wind industry to work collaboratively with Hai Long Offshore Wind Power and help to deliver this project successfully.”

Based in Oslo, Seaway7 provides bottom-fixed offshore wind farm solutions and other services for the offshore renewables sector.

The company is part of the Subsea7 Group, a subsea engineering firm based in London, UK.